Pakistan warns India of befitting response to any misadventure

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has vowed befitting response to any misadventure by India under the garb of Pahalgam false flag operation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in a statement warned India of comprehensive response to any aggression, stating that Pakistan is always on high alert due to the hostile nature of its neighbour.

Khawaja Asif said that India has been trying to exit the Indus Waters Treaty for a long time, adding that Pakistan will not hesitate to respond if India takes any hostile action.

He made it clear that the Indus Waters Treaty, which has the World Bank as a guarantor, does not allow India to make unilateral decisions. He said that the treaty will be a top agenda item in the upcoming National Security Committee meeting.

“Pakistani nation unites when it comes to matters of national identity and that the country’s armed forces, including the Air Force, have full defensive capabilities,” the defence minister said

Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan desires normal relations with its neighbouring countries but at the same time is ready to respond strongly if provoked.

“We will respond to India’s adventures in the same way we did during the Abhinandan episode. If India makes any misadventure we will give a befitting response,” the defence minister said.

“Our armed forces, including the Air Force, have full defensive capabilities. We proved our strength four years ago and will do so again if needed.”

Khawaja Asif said that India is behind the militancy in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and that the world knows who is supporting terrorists in Pakistan.

“Pakistan has been the biggest victim of terrorism in the world,” Asif said. “Everyone knows who is behind the militancy in Balochistan and KP.”

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar termed the Indian mov as inappropriate and said that it will be given a befitting reply.

Ishaq Dar said that a meeting of the National Security Committee has been called. while Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has already issued a statement on the Pahalgam attack.

The statements by top Pakistani officials came in response to India’s announcement to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.

India’s foreign ministry on Wednesday announced that the Attari and Wagah borders will be closed. Pakistani nationals will no longer be able to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption.

“The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect,” India’s top diplomat Vikram Misri told media persons in New Delhi.

The Indian foreign ministry also announced to India recall all its defense attachés from Islamabad.

The Indian foreign ministry maintained that the number of diplomatic staff will be reduced from 55 to 30, asking the military advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi to leave the country within a week.

India is further reducing diplomatic relations with Pakistan, as the ties were reduced to consular instead of high commissioner back in 2019.