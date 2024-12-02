GTA 6: Rockstar Games’ latest update sparks hope for second trailer

Fans found new hope for the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 after Rockstar Games updated the game’s playlist on its YouTube channel.

The upcoming title in the Grand Theft Auto series has been the subject of several wild fan theories, almost all of which were debunked.

However, fans now believe that Rockstar Games might be gearing up to drop an update about GTA 6 after several discovered that the developer updated the game’s playlist on its YouTube channel.

A Reddit user mentioned that the GTA 6 playlist on the Rockstar YouTube channel was updated in the early hours earlier today.

While it is not known what the update was, it is the first time the playlist has seen any update since the first trailer was released on December 4 last year.

Meanwhile, fans of Grand Theft Auto 6 have tied their hopes to the upcoming Sony PlayStation for an update on the title.

Read more: GTA 6: Rockstar Games’ employee reacts to fan theories

Reports said that PlayStation will host an event on December 3, after it teased the numbers ’03 12′ and 20:24 in a new ad.

Several suggested that a new trailer would be released on December 3 as Sony has reportedly secured the marketing rights for the highly-anticipated title of Rockstar Games.

It is worth mentioning here the first and only trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was released on December 4, 2023, while Take-Two Interactive earlier this year announced that GTA 6 would be released in the Fall of 2025.

Amid the rumours of a delay, Take-Two Interactive has reiterated that GTA 6 was on schedule for a release in the Fall of 2025.