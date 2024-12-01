GTA 6: Rockstar Games’ employee reacts to fan theories

Amid the lack of updates from Rockstar Games, fans of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 have long been coming up with theories for the second trailer of the upcoming title.

Several theories about the second trailer for the highly-anticipated game emerged in recent months, including the moon theory and the PlayStation event among others.

However, almost all of the theories were debunked as Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive remained tight-lipped about GTA 6.

Now, an employee of the publisher has responded to a question regarding fans’ theories about the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series, according to a gaming website.

Ashley Winstead, working at Rockstar Games as a Production Coordinator, took to X to share that she was celebrating two years of employment at the company.

While several congratulated her on the second work anniversary, a GTA 6 fan asked her the workers’ reaction to theories the GTA 6 community cooks up.

Responding to the question, Winstead wrote, “I try my best to stay off GTA reddit and Twitter but every once in a while I get sent something from a friend and get a good laugh out of a post.”

It is worth mentioning here that the Grand Theft Auto 6 community is considered among the most active fan bases.

The GTA 6 subreddit boasts around 1.1 million members, more than popular live service releases struggle to hit.

Take-Two Interactive earlier this year announced that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

The first and only trailer for the hotly-anticipated title was released on December 4, 2023.