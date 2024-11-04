GTA 6: Speculations for second trailer intensify amid moon theory

Fans of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 have come up with a new theory about the second trailer based on a potential teaser by Rockstar Games.

Speculations about the release date of the second trailer intensified after a recent image in GTA Online showed a specific moon phase, mirroring a similar event when the first GTA 6 trailer was revealed last year.

Rockstar Games released the first and only trailer for Grand Theft Auto’s sixth title on December 4, 2023.

The publisher’s recent promotional image for GTA Online, released on November 1, featured a specific lunar phase; the “Waning Gibbous.”

The features of the moon triggered speculations and hopes for a new trailer for GTA 6 after several fans recalled that Rockstar Games in November 2023 released a GTA Online promotional image with a prominent moon.

Keen observers noted that the moon phase in the image matched the phase observed on the day, Rockstar Games dropped the first GTA VI trailer.

If the pattern holds true, the ‘Waning Gibbous’ moon visible in the latest image, will be observable again on November 22.

The pattern has Grand Theft Auto 6’s fans in hopes that the developer or its parent company might release new media or news on the game.

It is pertinent to mention here that Take-Two Interactive has announced that the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series will be released in the Fall of 2025.

Following the announcement, Rockstar Games said that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.