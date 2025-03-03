John Cena teases GTA 6 fans with Instagram post

WWE superstar John Cena seemed to have joined in on the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 joke after his shocking heel turn in the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 took a shocking turn when John Cena betrayed Cody Rhodes and sided with The Rock.

The incident which took place on March 1, just weeks before WrestleMania 41.

Fans expressed a wide range of reactions to the stunning betrayal, with some saying that WWE delivered John Cena’s heel turn before Rockstar Games could launch its upcoming game.

Fans took to social media with comments such as, “We really got John Cena as a heel before GTA 6.”

Fans went wild when the WWE superstar shared the poster of the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series in an Instagram post.

Read more: GTA 6 parent company shares update on release date

While several suggested that John Cena himself joined in on the joke, others suggested that he might be teasing some kind of connection with the hotly-anticipated game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

“Bro’s leaning into the GTA 6 jokes,” wrote one user, while another wrote, “You just killed Cody Rhodes before GTA 6.”

It is to be noted that Take-Two Interactive, parent company of Rockstar Games, has set the game for a release in the fall of 2025.

Following the confirmation, Rockstar Games stated that GTA 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The first and only trailer for GTA 6 was released on December 4, 2023, showing that the title will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.