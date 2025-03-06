Could THIS update be a game changer for YouTube channels?

YouTube is making big moves to boost new creators and protect younger users. The platform is expanding its Hype feature (YouTube Hype), which lets viewers boost videos from rising stars.

YouTube will also be tightening its policies on gambling-related content to better shield younger audiences.

YouTube’s Hype feature, first introduced in September, allows users to allocate Hype Points to videos from emerging creators.

These points help give these videos more reach, based on how much interest viewers show. Now, YouTube is gradually rolling out the Hype feature in more regions, including the launch of paid Hype points in Turkey last week.

Brazil will now also get the option to manage Hype and paid Hype directly from Studio Mobile on Android, something that was previously only possible on Studio Web.

This expansion will give creators more flexibility to manage Hype for their channels from mobile devices.

With the continued growth of the YouTube Hype feature, the platform plans to extend it to even more regions in the coming months.

This move is part of YouTube’s larger effort to give smaller creators more visibility, helping them grow their channels with the support of their audiences.

On a separate note, YouTube is updating its policies on gambling content. The platform is aiming to protect younger users by limiting the exposure of gambling-related videos, especially those promoting online casinos.

Starting soon, any content that features online gambling, excluding sports betting and in-person gambling, will be age-restricted and will not be visible to users under 18 or to users who are not signed in.

This policy change reflects YouTube’s commitment to safeguarding younger viewers from potentially harmful content while still allowing adult users access to such content if they choose.

Both these updates, YouTube Hype and the policy changes regarding gambling content show YouTube’s efforts to evolve with the needs of its user base, balancing creator support with user protection.