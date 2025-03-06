Gears of War collection rumors & leaks

Gears of War fans might finally get their hands on a long-awaited collection of the classic games, but recent rumors suggest it could come with a major change.

Reports are circulating that a Gears of War Collection is in the works, bringing back the original trilogy. However, sources claim that the re-releases might not include competitive multiplayer, which has been a key part of the series for years.

The idea of a Gears of War: Marcus Fenix Collection has been floating around since at least 2022.

Many fans have hoped for a collection similar to Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which bundled several classic Halo games into one package.

Gears of War played a huge role in shaping third-person shooters, and its cover-based combat became a signature style that influenced many other games.

Read More: Dragon Ball Z gets even bigger: Find out how?

Recent speculation started when content creator Detective Seeds claimed that the Gears of War Collection could also launch on PlayStation, but without PvP multiplayer.

This was later supported by Windows Central’s Jez Corden, who stated that the collection might include campaign co-op but leave out competitive online modes.

Some fans believe that Microsoft may be avoiding the complications that come with reviving multiplayer from multiple games.

The Master Chief Collection faced major matchmaking issues at launch, and combining maps and modes from different Gears of War titles could be a difficult challenge.

Others think Microsoft simply doesn’t want to split the player base, especially with the upcoming release of Gears of War: E-Day, a prequel to the series.

Regardless of whether PvP is included, many players are excited about the possibility of revisiting Gears of War on modern platforms.

The chance to relive the intense battles, chainsaw duels, and brutal fights against the Locust Horde could bring both nostalgia for longtime fans and a fresh experience for new players.