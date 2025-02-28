Dragon Ball Z gets even bigger: Find out how?

A brand new DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is coming this summer, and it’s based on the latest Dragon Ball Daima anime series.

The DLC, titled DAIMA – Adventure Through The Demon Realm Part 1, promises exciting new content for players, with a second part set to arrive at a later date.

A trailer showcasing the upcoming release has already been shared, building up excitement for what’s to come.

Players who grab the DLC pack will get access to both parts as they’re released, plus some cool bonus items like Goku (Mini) with the Power Pole, as well as new characters such as Glorio, Shin, and Panzy.

The Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot game, which first launched in January 2020, is available across multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

With the Dragon Ball Z game continuing to grow, new downloadable content keeps adding more Dragon Ball adventures for players, such as the Bardock – Alone Against Fate and Goku’s Next Journey DLCs.

Read More: Get ready to play in the ‘Invincible’ universe with new RPG release

The game’s DLC packs offer fresh stories and characters straight from the Dragon Ball Z universe, giving fans more ways to enjoy the saga.

Meanwhile, the Dragon Ball Daima anime premiered on October 11 and is already streaming on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix, bringing even more of the Dragon Ball universe to fans worldwide.

With both the DLC and the anime series heating up, there’s a lot to look forward to for fans of Dragon Ball Z.

Earlier, Invincible, the widely loved comic series and hit animated show on Amazon Prime, was revealed to being adapted into a roleplaying (RPG) game.

Developed by Free League Publishing and Skybound Entertainment, the Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying game will let players join the world of Mark Grayson, Atom Eve, The Immortal, and more of the iconic characters from the series.

Written by Robert Kirkman and illustrated by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, Invincible originally ran for 144 issues under Image Comics.