Get ready to play in the ‘Invincible’ universe with new RPG release

Superhero fans, get ready to step into the action! Invincible, the widely loved comic series and hit animated show on Amazon Prime, is being adapted into a roleplaying (RPG) game.

Developed by Free League Publishing and Skybound Entertainment, the Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying game will let players join the world of Mark Grayson, Atom Eve, The Immortal, and more of the iconic characters from the series.

Written by Robert Kirkman and illustrated by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, Invincible originally ran for 144 issues under Image Comics.

The series follows Mark Grayson, a teenager who inherits his father’s superpowers, embarking on a journey filled with danger, growth, and heart-pounding superhero battles.

The comic was later adapted into a highly successful animated series on Amazon Prime.

The game is being designed by a top-tier team, including Adam Bradford, founder of D&D Beyond, and Tomas Härenstam, co-founder of Free League.

Bradford, who worked as a producer on the Marvel Multiverse RPG, shared his excitement about the project, saying, “Invincible is my favorite comic series, and I’ve wanted to play in this universe for years. The series’ vast, untold stories make it perfect for a tabletop RPG.”

Härenstam added, “Creating a superhero RPG has always been my dream, and Invincible’s grounded take on the genre is a great fit for the Year Zero Engine game mechanics.”

Fans can look forward to the Kickstarter campaign set for late 2025, with a Core Rulebook and Starter Set as the main offerings.

The game will feature artwork from Invincible’s iconic artists, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, with graphic design by Johan Nohr, known for his work on MÖRK BORG.

Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying promises to deliver a thrilling experience for both RPG fans and Invincible lovers, offering a chance to live out superhero stories in one of the most beloved superhero universes.