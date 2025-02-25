Assassin’s Creed Shadows leaked month before release

Ubisoft’s hotly-anticipated game Assassin’s Creed Shadows was leaked a month before its official release.

Several physical and digital copies of the action-adventure-turned-action-RPG were released ahead of the game’s official release on March 20.

Fans of Assassin’s Creed Shadows took to social media to share evidence to back up the claims that the game was playable for those who bought the copies.

While it remains unclear whether the game was leaked through PlayStation Network errors or by an individual, the game seems to be functional as several players reportedly shared gameplay videos including Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ stealth-based protagonist Naoe fighting a group of armed men.

Others posted the game’s opening loading animations and menu screen to social media.

Read more: Assassin’s Creed Shadows prequel announced

Ubisoft also confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been leaked ahead of its release date, as the publisher urged the fans to not spoil the game for others.

“We are aware players have accessed Assassin’s Creed Shadows ahead of its official release. The development team is still working on patches to prepare the experience for launch and any footage shared online does not represent the final quality of the game,” the publisher wrote in a post on X.

“Leaks are unfortunate and can diminish the excitement for players. We kindly ask you not to spoil the experience for others. Thank you to our community for already taking steps to protect everyone from spoilers. Stay in the shadows, avoid the spoilers, and keep an eye on our channel for more official surprises in the coming weeks! March 20 will be here soon!” Ubisoft added.

It is to be noted that the leak is the latest in a series of issues with the game as Ubisoft delayed it from its November 15, 2024 release date to February 14.

The developer later delayed the game for the second time to set the launch date for March 20.