Assassin’s Creed Shadows prequel announced

Ubisoft is set to release a manga that will act as a prequel to the story of its highly-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows manga is set for a release on March 20 in Japan alongside the game itself, however, the developer is yet to announce a release date for the English version of the series.

Ubisoft confirmed the development in a post on X, stating the manga will follow the story of a young Assassin apprentice, as she fights against the growing presence of the Templars.

“#AssassinsCreedShadows will get its own manga! Discover the official prequel of the game. Follow the story a young Assassin apprentice, as she fights against the growing presence of the Templars order in Japan. Available in Japan at the launch of the game and later elsewhere,” the developer wrote in the post.

It is to be noted here that manga refers to comics created in Japan, or by Japanese creators in the Japanese language.

Meanwhile, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set for a release on March 20 after it was delayed for a second time.

In January, Ubisoft announced delaying the game from February 14 to ‘allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months and help create the best conditions for launch by continuing to engage closely with the increasingly positive Assassin’s Creed community.’

“Following the strategic and execution reviews initiated by the Executive Committee a few months ago, Ubisoft is taking decisive steps to reshape the Group in order to deliver best-in-class player experiences, enhance operational efficiency and maximize value creation,” the developer stated in a statement at the time of announcement.

It was the second rescheduling for Assassin’s Creed Shadows which was initially set for a launch on November 15, 2024.