Assassin’s Creed Shadows hit with massive leak

Ubisoft’s hotly-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been hit with a massive leak as several spoilers from the game’s artbook made rounds on social media site.

The leak included more than 200 images of the game’s official artbook called ‘The Art of Assassin’s Creed,’ as per a gaming website.

The leaked artbook contains spoilers for in-game content, including backstories of Assassin’s Creed Shadows character, weapons, locations, settings, and more.

Additionally, the concept art for major cities such as Kyoto and Osaka has been revealed in the leak along with revelations of key historical in-game figures including Kamiizumi Nobutsuna, Ashikaga Yoshiaki, Lady Nene, and Lady Oichi.

Meanwhile, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set for a release on March 20 after it was delayed for a second time.

In January, Ubisoft announced delaying the game from February 14 to ‘allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months and help create the best conditions for launch by continuing to engage closely with the increasingly positive Assassin’s Creed community.’

“Following the strategic and execution reviews initiated by the Executive Committee a few months ago, Ubisoft is taking decisive steps to reshape the Group in order to deliver best-in-class player experiences, enhance operational efficiency and maximize value creation,” the developer stated in a statement at the time of announcement.

It was the second rescheduling for Assassin’s Creed Shadows which was initially set for a launch on November 15, 2024.