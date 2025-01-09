Assassin’s Creed Shadows delayed for a second time

Developer Ubisoft has announced delaying its much-anticipated game Assassin’s Creed Shadows for a second time.

The developer has moved the release date from February 14 to March 20 to ‘allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months and help create the best conditions for launch by continuing to engage closely with the increasingly positive Assassin’s Creed community.’

The delay is the second rescheduling for Assassin’s Creed Shadows which was initially set for a launch on November 15, 2024.

However, Ubisoft later delayed the game to February 14 due to what the developer called quality concerns related to poor performance for Star Wars Outlaws.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has now been pushed to March 20.

Read more: Ubisoft announces new parkour system for Assassin’s Creed Shadows

“Following the strategic and execution reviews initiated by the Executive Committee a few months ago, Ubisoft is taking decisive steps to reshape the Group in order to deliver best-in-class player experiences, enhance operational efficiency and maximize value creation,” the developer stated in a statement.

Ubisoft CEO and co-founder Yves Guillemot said that the current strategies will position Ubisoft for a stronger future.

“We have taken decisive steps to reshape the Group in order to deliver best-in-class player experiences, enhance operational efficiency and maximize value creation. We also recently appointed leading advisors and are actively exploring various strategic and capitalistic options to unlock the full value potential of our assets. We are convinced that there are several potential paths to generate value from Ubisoft’s assets and franchises,” he added.