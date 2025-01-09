Ubisoft announces new parkour system for Assassin’s Creed Shadows

With a month left in Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ launch, Ubisoft has announced a new parkour system for the game.

Initially scheduled for a release in November last year, the game faced a delay and will now be released on February 14.

Ahead of its release, Ubisoft has announced a major overhaul in Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ parkour system.

A parkour system is the practice of traversing obstacles through running, jumping, climbing, crawling, and other movements.

While the parkour system is a usual standard in Assassin’s Creed games, it has received an overhaul for Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Read more: Assassin’s Creed Shadows developer drops major update on Naoe

Ubisoft, in a recent blog post, revealed that long-time gamers will need to adapt to the crouch and dodge buttons switching places.

“In Shadows, dodge has been merged with parkour down mechanics, which unlocks a whole bunch of new parkour moves. This new mapping also disconnects stance-switch (e.g. standing, crouching, prone) from parkour, ensuring you can use any stances without accidentally going down a rooftop when you don’t want to,” associate game director Simon Lemay-Comtois wrote in the post.

While Ubisoft has introduced several techniques, the developer has made it more restrictive than usual.

Fans of Assassin’s Creed Shadows will only be able to scale and climb surfaces with actual physical handholds to grab onto, as compared with the previous titles in the franchise.

“We had to be more thoughtful about creating interesting parkour highways and afforded us more control about where Naoe can go, and where Yasuke can’t, making our two playstyles even more contrasted,” Lemay-Comtois wrote.