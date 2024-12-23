Assassin’s Creed Shadows developer drops major update on Naoe

A Ubisoft official has dropped massive updates about one of the protagonists in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Jonathan Dumont, working as creative director on the game, has revealed that Naoe, one of the protagonists, will be the fastest playable character the series has seen yet.

“She runs super fast, she has a lot of gadgets to keep her stealth so that she doesn’t have to fight often. We wanted to satisfy that for players that come in for that ninja-Assassin game,” he said in a recent interview.

According to Dumont, the female shinobi will be seen pulling off the popular ‘Naruto run’ in which the character leans forward, arms bent back and sprinting at full speed.

“We do have a run on top of buildings that has a little bit of a wink-wink to it,” the Ubisoft official added.

Giving insights into the setting of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the Ubisoft official said that Naoe hails from the Iga province, a rural, remote locale in the middle of the country that also plays into the origins of the shinobi or ninjas.

While the other character – Yasuke – introduces players to the nobility of the feudal Japan era, Naoe’s storyline will show the day-to-day, relatable, hardworking farmhands in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, as per the Ubisoft official.

It is worth noting here that Ubisoft has announced a delay in the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Initially scheduled for a release on November 15, the game will now be released in February 2025.

In a statement on September 25, the developer said that the weak performance for Star Wars Outlaws and lower than-expected profit in the most recent quarter were among the reasons behind the delay in the release date.