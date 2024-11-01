GTA 6: Ex-Rockstar developer’s statement on upcoming title goes viral

A developer, who worked on Rockstar Games’ upcoming title Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, has hinted at exciting features in the game.

Ben Hinchliffe has worked on the publisher’s LA Noire, GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2, and GTA 6 before leaving the studio in 2021.

In a recent interview with a gaming platform, Hinchliffe said that the GTA 6 team is likely working on bug-fixing and ensuring the game works.

Responding to a question regarding the potential feature of the game, he said that realism in GTA 6 will ‘blow people away.’

“You only have to look at how every game Rockstar has done has evolved in some way. You could argue that every element of the game moves forward in terms of feeling more realistic and people acting and behaving more realistic as every game is iterated through each cycle,” Ben Hinchliffe said.

“It will blow people away. It will sell an absolute ton as it always does. People have been talking about it for ages after GTA 5 and I’m really excited for people to get their hands on it and play it, just because I think [Rockstar] has raised the bar again just like they always do,” he added.

The former Rockstar Games developer revealed that he had played the final version of the game before leaving the studio, however, he said that things would have been changed by now.

“I was privy to a lot of new things, content and story and stuff. I just love to know how that’s evolved and how it’s come out the other end,” he said.

It is noteworthy here that Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has announced that the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series will be released in the Fall of 2025.

Following the announcement, Rockstar Games said that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The first and only trailer for Grand Theft Auto’s sixth title was released on December 4, 2023.