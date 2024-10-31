GTA 6 fans narrow down Rockstar title’s release date

Fans of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 have taken it upon themselves to narrow down the release date of Rockstar Games’s upcoming title.

Amid concerns about a delay in the release date of the highly-anticipated game, some fans used the developer’s past launches as a reference to suggest that GTA 6 might be released in October 2025.

Redditor Wrong-Masterpiece-14 wrote in a post that the game’s release might be less than a year as Rockstar Games does not release its titles in November.

“Since Rockstar doesn’t really release games in November, Grand Theft Auto VI may just be LESS THAN A YEAR AWAY!” the Redditor wrote.

Another fan of GTA 6 suggested that the developer’s history showed that it preferred releasing its titles in the month of October.

“If you look through Rockstar’s release history, they definitely prefer October/Fall releases,” the fan wrote.

It is worth mentioning here that Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has announced that the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series will be released in the Fall of 2025.

Following the announcement, Rockstar Games said that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

The first and only trailer for the hotly-anticipated game was released on December 4, 2023, and the publisher and its company has since gone into silent mode regarding the development of the game.

While there have been rumours of a delay in the release date of the Grand Theft Auto 6, Take-Two Interactive in its previous earnings call reiterated that the publisher was on course to release the game in the Fall of 2025.