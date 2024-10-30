GTA 6 fans concerned about cost amid latest pricing for Red Dead Redemption

Fans of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 expressed concerns about the potential cost of the game after Rockstar Games revealed the pricing for Red Dead Redemption’s PC version.

A day earlier, the developer released the game on PC via Steam and Epic Games for the first time.

While PC gamers celebrated the arrival of the beloved game on PC, fans of GTA 6 started to feel concerned over Rockstar Games’ future pricing of its titles.

Red Dead Redemption debuted in 2010 on the Xbox and PlayStation 3, while it was later ported to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

However, this is the first time that PC gamers will be able to get their hands on the game which has seen significant upgrades.

Rockstar Games has priced the PC version of Red Dead Redemption at $49.99, which raised concerns among the fans who suggested that it is quite expensive given that the game is fourteen years old.

The latest pricing of the game has fans worried that Rockstar Games might hike the price of the sixth title of the Grand Theft Auto series.

Amid a standard game costing around $70 at present and Rockstar remake is already $50, fans of GTA 6 began speculating that the upcoming title might come with a hiked price.

Meanwhile, the developer or its parent company Take-Two Interactive remain tight-lipped about the pricing and specification of the Grand Theft Auto series’ sixth title.

It is worth mentioning here that Take-Two Interactive earlier this year announced that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

The reveal trailer for the hotly-anticipated game was released on December 4, 2023, and the publisher and its company has since gone into silent mode regarding the development of the game.