GTA 6 fan drops inside footage of Rockstar Games office

Amid the wait for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, Rockstar Games North’s office has become the centre of attention for fans of the game.

The developer and its parent company Take-Two Interactive have remained silent about the game after confirming earlier this year that the upcoming title will be released in the Fall of 2025.

Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting any updates or media on the game which has been kept under wraps.

Earlier, reports said that fans of Grand Theft Auto 6 camped outside Rockstar Games’ office as a fan shared three photographs of a computer screen reportedly placed inside the office.

Now, another TikTok video from Rockstar North’s office in Edinburgh, Scotland has gone viral.

A TikToker going by the name MattIsUsual walked up to one of the doors and shot a video of the inside.

While the user could not capture computer screens that could give any insight into the game, he managed to record a mega-sized poster of what seemed to be the GTA 6 cover art of Jason and Lucia sitting on the hood of a car.

Rockstar Games later announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

Later, Obbe Vermeij, who worked on GTA 4, suggested that PC gamers will get their hands on GTA 6 in 2027.

His statement came after a fan going by the X handle @BillNye886566, said: “If it releases in 2025 or 2026, it makes no difference because I have a PC.”

Replying to the users, Vermeij wrote: “2027 for you I’m afraid.”