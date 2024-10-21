GTA 6 fans ‘camp’ outside Rockstar Games’ office

Fans of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 seemed to have been irritated by the long wait for the game as some reportedly camped outside Rockstar Games’ office.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has earlier this year announced that the hotly-anticipated game will be released in the Fall of 2025.

Rockstar Games later announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

Before that, the developer dropped the first and only trailer for GTA 6 and has since gone into silent mode regarding the game.

Now, a Redditor has claimed that eager fans are camping outside the developer’s office to sneak a peak into the development of the game.

“People are allegedly camping outside Rockstar Offices to try and take photos of GTA 6,” the post read alongside three photographs of a computer screen.

The images were posted by an X user going by the name of Crzy65, who captioned the images with “yall need better blinds.”

The images, however, give little to no insight into the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Reacting to the incident, one Redditor wrote, “Bunch of idiots. The easiest way to deal with a game release far off, is to just ignore it and focus on playing other games.”

“Mike York said people did this when he was working on GTA V during his time with Rockstar,” another wrote.

“Weird behaviour and funny thing as well is they showed nothing of importance,” a third user wrote.

It is worth mentioning here that Obbe Vermeij, who worked on GTA 4, has suggested that PC gamers will get their hands on GTA 6 in 2027.

His statement came after a fan going by the X handle @BillNye886566, said: “If it releases in 2025 or 2026, it makes no difference because I have a PC.”

Replying to the users, Vermeij wrote: “2027 for you I’m afraid.”