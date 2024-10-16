GTA 6 new gameplay ‘leak’ goes viral

Fans of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 were split after a fresh leak allegedly from Rockstar Games’ upcoming title went viral on social media.

While the developer and its parent company Take-Two Interactive remain silent about the hotly-anticipated game, several alleged leaks have been making rounds on social media platforms.

The latest of such leaks was shared on TikTok, showing a street that looks like the Wynwood area of Miami.

The short clip also showed a few cars, including a van that looks like an Amazon Prime van parked in the street.

The short clip, allegedly a gameplay leak of GTA 6, soon went viral with fans debating whether the clip was actually from the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Several maintained that Rockstar Games would not use Amazon trademarks in the game. Others mentioned that the Prime logo actually says “Crime,” a type of parody the developer is widely known for.

It is to be noted here that Take-Two Interactive faced a massive leak in 2022 when hackers leaked footage of GTA 6.

The unprecedented leak included dozens of videos showing robberies, gameplay and open-world driving and was posted on an online message board.

The reveal trailer for GTA 6 was released last year while Take-Two Interactive’s earlier this year announced that the game will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

Obbe Vermeij, who worked on GTA 4, later suggested that PC gamers will get their hands on the sixth title of the Grand Theft Auto series in 2027.

His statement came after a fan going by the X handle @BillNye886566, said: “If it releases in 2025 or 2026, it makes no difference because I have a PC.”

Replying to the users, Vermeij wrote: “2027 for you I’m afraid.”