GTA 6 leaks hint at exciting new gameplay feature

As fans await development on Rockstar Games’ upcoming Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, an old leak has resurfaced revealing an exciting gameplay feature.

Rockstar Games’s parent company Take-Two Interactive faced a massive leak in 2022 when hackers leaked footage of GTA 6.

The unprecedented leak included dozens of videos showing robberies, gameplay and open-world driving and was posted on an online message board.

Now, fans have detected an old Reddit post claiming there is “potential co-op gameplay” based on the GTA 6 leaks.

A Redditor, going by the name of Tobbelobben30, claimed that he found what appears to be a ‘Player Action Manager’ in the leaks.

“Some of the actions spotted were ‘Downed Self Revive’, ‘Downed Self Suicide’, ‘Buddy Comms’ and ‘Buddy Ping’. The presence of ‘Downed Self Revive’ and ‘Downed Self Suicide’ actions suggests that a character can be downed in some way,” the user said.

Read more: GTA 6: Rockstar’s ex-developer reveals likely release date for PC

“The idea of a downed state, or self-reviving, hints at the possibility of co-operative gameplay. ‘Downed Self Suicide’ could be a quick way for a player to die while downed, in situations where the other player isn’t nearby to save them, something I don’t see why a single player only game would have,” as per the Redditor.

Tobbelobben30 maintained that the clips showing Jason walking in the nightclub suggest co-op gameplay in GTA 6.

“It appears that Lucia might be controlled by another Rockstar employee, potentially testing the co-op functionality, as her movement doesn’t quite resemble AI behavior,” the user said.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive have remain tight-lipped about the features of the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Other than the reveal trailer last year followed Take-Two Interactive’s announcement that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025, fans have not been provided many details about the hotly-anticipated game.

