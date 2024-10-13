GTA 6: Rockstar’s ex-developer reveals likely release date for PC

While Rockstar Games has said that it plans to release Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 in Fall 2025, fans have been speculating a delay in the release date.

Take-Two Interactive earlier this year announced that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025. Later, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

Now, Obbe Vermeij who worked on GTA 4, has suggested that PC gamers will get their hands on the sixth title of the Grand Theft Auto series in 2024.

His statement came after a fan going by the X handle @BillNye886566, said: “If it releases in 2025 or 2026, it makes no difference because I have a PC.”

Replying to the users, Vermeij wrote: “2027 for you I’m afraid.”

Fans of Rockstar Games’ hotly anticipated game were left disappointed after another social media post of Obbe Vermeij resurfaced.

The former developer warned that GTA 6 could be delayed as the studio does not have any competition and will want to get it “100 percent”.

“GTA 6 will sell for 10+ years and there is no competition to worry about. They are not going to release the game until they’re 100 per cent happy with it. No matter what it said in the trailer. I have no inside info. Didn’t talk to anyone,” he wrote in the post.

While speculations regarding delay continue to swirl around, Take-Two Interactive has reiterated that GTA 6 was on track for a release in the Fall of 2025.

In its previous earnings call, the company noted that GTA 5 “has sold-in over 195 million units worldwide and includes access to Grand Theft Auto Online.”

“Rockstar Games continues to invest in the franchise and plans to release Grand Theft Auto 6 in the Fall of calendar 2025. The label released its first trailer for the title in December 2023 and will share more details over time,” it stated.