GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive reiterates Fall 2025 release date

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has reiterated that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 was on track for a release in the Fall of 2025.

The latest development provided a sigh of relief to fans who were concerned following reports that the publisher has internally delayed the game to 2026.

Liam, a GTA 5 modder, claimed that Rockstar Games decided on the early to mid-2026 release window based on the information provided by multiple developers working in the studio.

According to Liam, PC gamers would get the game around 12 to 18 months after its launch on console in 2026.

Later, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, while quoting multiple employees of Rockstar Games, reported that there was no information about the delay in the sixth title of Grand Theft Auto.

However, he stated, “For all I know, Rockstar’s executive team could have decided months ago to delay GTA VI without telling the company.”

Now, Take-Two Interactive in its latest earnings call revealed that it plans to release GTA 6 in the Fall of 2025.

In its earnings call, the company noted that GTA 5 “has sold-in over 195 million units worldwide and includes access to Grand Theft Auto Online.”

“Rockstar Games continues to invest in the franchise and plans to release Grand Theft Auto 6 in the Fall of calendar 2025. The label released its first trailer for the title in December 2023 and will share more details over time,” it stated.

It is worth mentioning here that Take-Two Interactive earlier this year announced that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.