GTA 6: Rockstar Games’ upcoming title reportedly delayed to 2026

Rockstar Games has reportedly delayed the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 and plans to release the game in 2026.

The rumour came amid uncertainty surrounding the development on GTA 6 as fans await the publisher or its parent company Take-Two Interactive to release any new content from the game.

Now, Liam, a GTA 5 modder, has claimed that Rockstar Games has ‘internally delayed’ the game to 2026 based on the information provided by multiple developers working in the studio.

In a post on X, Liam said that Rockstar has already decided on the early to mid 2026 release window for the sixth title of Grand Theft Auto.

“GTA 6 has been internally delayed by Rockstar Games and they’re already decided on the early to mid 2026 release window,” he wrote.

According to Liam, PC gamers will get their hands on the game around 12 to 18 months after its launch on console in 2026.

“PC is planned for around 12-18 months after the console launch. This information comes from multiple devs across two studios,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has neither confirmed nor denied the claim making rounds on social media.

It is worth mentioning here that Take-Two Interactive, earlier this year, announced that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

The first and only trailer for the highly-anticipated game was released last year, showing that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.