GTA 6: Rockstar Games’ developer reacts to trailer ‘mistakes’ claims

A Rockstar Games’ developer hit back at the fans who claimed of revealing several “mistakes” in the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

Released on December 4, 2023, the trailer revealed that the game will be the first in the series to have a female protagonist.

The trailer shows inmate Lucia who partners with Jason in Vice City, in the state of Leonida, and are probably up to no good as they rob stores and evade police car chases.

Set to ‘Love Is a Long Road‘ by Tom Petty, the video contains all that people across the globe have come to love — or hate — about ‘GTA‘ franchise: high-octane chases in fast cars, a vast open world rendered in rich detail and numerous references poking fun at social media culture.

Months later, fans took to social media to claim that there were glitches and graphical issues in the background of the trailer.

According to an X post by @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly shares GTA 6 content, there were some characters seemingly standing on water, missing shadows and reflections, and duplicate models in the trailer for the sixth title of the Grand Theft Auto.

Now, Zara Naveed, who works as an Associate Gameplay Systems Engineer at Rockstar Games, took a jibe at the fans claiming there were ‘mistakes’ in the trailer, a gaming website reported.

Quoted the post from @GTAVI_Countdown, she wrote: “breaking news: video game is actually a video game.”

Take-Two Interactive, earlier this year, announced that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

The first and only trailer for the highly-anticipated game was released last year, showing that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.