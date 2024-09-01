GTA 6: Rockstar Games making 70pc buildings enterable in upcoming title?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 fans have come up with a new theory that Rockstar Games is set to make 70 percent of buildings enterable in the upcoming title.

Fans have been going wild with their theories as the GTA 6 publisher and its parent company Take-Two Interactive remain silent about the features of the game.

Adding to these, a new theory has surfaced on social media where several claimed that Rockstar Games might make the majority of the buildings enterable in the sixth instalment of Grand Theft Auto.

A user on Reddit shared a screenshot from the GTA 6 trailer while suggesting that most garages will be enterable if not 70 percent of all buildings.

“This shot at 0:36 clearly shows an open garage, I wonder if this means most garages are at least enterable. What do you guys think?” the user wrote.

It is to be noted here that the claim about Rockstar Games making a majority of the buildings enterable, was first made by a leaker when the first gameplay footage from GTA 6 leaked online before the official release of the first trailer.

However, several others rubbished the rumours as they said that the feature was not possible given that GTA 6 is likely to come with a huge map.

One user on Reddit suggested that the publisher might make around 40 percent of buildings enterable which would be acceptable to gamers.

Take-Two Interactive, earlier this year, announced that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

The first and only trailer for the highly-anticipated game was released last year, showing that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.