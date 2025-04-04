Pakistan urges UN to take concrete actions to stop Israel’s aggression in Gaza

NEW YORK: Pakistan has urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take concrete actions to stop Israel’s aggression in Gaza.

During a UNSC meeting, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, emphasized that Israel’s actions are a blatant violation of the UN charter, international law, and a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

The UNSC meeting on the situation of occupied Palestinian territories was convened by Algeria with the support of Pakistan, China, Somalia and Russia.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar stressed that the situation in Palestine is a stark reminder of the erosion of humanity and that the international community cannot afford to remain silent.

He called on the UNSC to ensure the implementation of its resolutions to maintain its credibility, highlighting that over 1,100 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire agreement.

Asim Iftikhar said, “We cannot be part of a body that remains a mere spectator and does nothing. We refuse to be part of this moral bankruptcy”.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said the indiscriminate violence has claimed thousands of innocent Palestinian lives, including women, children, medical personnel, and humanitarian workers, marking yet another dark chapter in Israel’s brutal occupation.

The spokesperson said Pakistan denounces Israel’s latest Military offensive aimed at establishing new security corridors, including the illegal seizure of the Morag Corridor and further annexation of Palestinian land.

Shafqat Ali Khan said these actions, coupled with Israel’s clear intent to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from their homeland, constitute war crimes under International Law.

He stressed that the sacrilegious storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex by Israeli occupying forces during the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr is of particular concern.

He said this provocative act not only violates the sanctity of one of Islam’s holiest sites but also demonstrates Israel’s determination to escalate tensions and pursue its expansionist agenda at the expense of regional peace.