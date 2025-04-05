Israeli attacks kill, injure 100 children each day in Gaza: UN

GAZA: At least 100 Palestinian children have been killed or injured each day in Gaza since Israel resumed its attacks on March 18, breaking the ceasefire, the head of UNRWA said.

The head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, described the situation as “harrowing” and emphasized that nothing justifies the killing of children.

“Since the strikes resumed, at least 100 children are reported killed or injured every day in Gaza,” Lazzarini stated on social media, citing UNICEF figures.

He lamented that young lives are being “cut short in a war not of children’s making” and called for renewed efforts to protect Gaza’s youngest civilians.

Lazzarini further noted that since the war began 1.5 years ago, 15,000 children have reportedly been killed.

He said that the temporary ceasefire earlier this year gave Gaza’s children a chance to survive and experience some semblance of childhood, however, the resumption of war has once again robbed them of that opportunity, with Gaza now described as a “no land” for children.

“This is a stain on our common humanity,” Lazzarini added. “Nothing justifies the killing of children, wherever they are. Resume the ceasefire now.”

Earlier, Pakistan urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take concrete actions to stop Israel’s aggression in Gaza.

During a UNSC meeting, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, emphasized that Israel’s actions are a blatant violation of the UN charter, international law, and a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

The UNSC meeting on the situation of occupied Palestinian territories was convened by Algeria with the support of Pakistan, China, Somalia and Russia.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar stressed that the situation in Palestine is a stark reminder of the erosion of humanity and that the international community cannot afford to remain silent.