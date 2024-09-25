Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Ubisoft’s latest move hints at delay

Assassin’s Creed Shadows, developed by Ubisoft, is reportedly facing a delay after the publisher cancelled its press previews of the game.

Reports said that the studio had planned to release the previews at the Tokyo Game Show where it was scheduled to appear.

“We regret to inform you that due to various circumstances, we have decided to cancel our online participation in Tokyo Game Show 2024 which was scheduled to start at 3:00PM on September 26th,” Ubisoft stated in a statement.

“We apologise for the short notice. We sincerely apologise to everyone who was looking forward to the broadcast,” the studio added.

While the publisher has not revealed the reason driving its decision to pull out of the show, several reports said Assassin’s Creed Shadows press previews were scheduled to take place next week.

Reports said that the press previews would have given the press the chance to play a snippet of the full game to get an idea of its story, open-world exploration, and different gameplay options.

Fans took to social media platforms to express their fears regarding a delay in the release date of the game, scheduled for release in November.

“It’s gonna get delayed” said one user, while another wrote, “I’m guessing that Ubisoft probably got spooked by the Star Wars Outlaws reception, so they’re going to delay Assassin’s Creed Shadows until next year to make sure it’s in the best possible state.”

It is worth mentioning here that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be released on November 15 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The plotline of Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be set in feudal Japan with two playable characters. The first protagonist will be a female shinobi named Naoe and the male samurai, Yasuke.

The official cinematic trailer for the highly-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Shadows was released by Ubisoft on May 15.