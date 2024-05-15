Assassin’s Creed Shadows trailer goes viral

The official cinematic trailer for the highly-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Shadows was released by Ubisoft on Wednesday.

The trailer has confirmed that the game will be released on November 15.

As reported earlier, the plotline of Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be set in feudal Japan with two playable characters.

The first protagonist will be a female shinobi named Naoe and the male samurai, Yasuke.

The trailer kicks off with a man running through the woods as he is chased by a samurai who is later identified as Yasuke, the male protagonist.

The female shinobi protagonist’s story revolves around avenging the death of her family at the hands of samurai warriors who also destroyed her home.

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ trailer shows the two protagonists joining hands to fight their enemies.

Fans noticed several scenes that teased the return of naval combat to the game.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be released on November 15 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Earlier, a leaker claimed that Yasuke would be reportedly based on the first recorded black samurai in Japan.

The leak claimed that Yasuke’s plotline will start with him in slavery on a ship before pirates invade the ship and kill all onboard except him.