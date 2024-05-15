Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ protagonists leaked before trailer release

Hours before the release of the official trailer, details regarding Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows leaked online in a now-delisted YouTube video.

The video posted by YouTuber j0nathan, showed the playable characters of the game and plot details, a gaming website reported.

The video has since been delisted from YouTube due to a copyright claim from Ubisoft as it aimed to reveal the details in the full trailer.

However, the leaked video showed that the game will allow players to have two different characters, including Naoe seen in the only released promotional art for the game.

The second protagonist is likely to be Yasuke, reportedly based on the first recorded black samurai in Japan.

The leak claimed that Yasuke’s plotline will start with him in slavery on a ship before pirates invade the ship and kill all onboard except him.

The leak then showed Yasuke found injured and taken for treatment in a temple in Japan.

Ubisoft announced that the game will be officially revealed with a new cinematic trailer later today at 9pm (PKT) today (Wednesday).

A day earlier, the highly-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Codenamed Red also got an official title Assassin’s Creed Shadows, set to be revealed on May 15.

Ubisoft in a post on X revealed that the game’s “Official Cinematic World Premiere Trailer” will be released on 15 May, at 9am PT (9pm PKT).