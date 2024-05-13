Assassin’s Creed Shadows trailer release date announced

Ubisoft, the publisher of Assassin’s Creed, has announced the trailer release date of the upcoming title.

The highly-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Codenamed Red also got an official title “Assassin’s Creed Shadows,” which will be revealed on May 15.

Ubisoft in a post on X revealed that the game’s “Official Cinematic World Premiere Trailer” will be released on 15 May, at 9am PT.

While the game’s publisher has not revealed many details regarding the game, it is known that it will take place in Feudal Japan.

The game will follow two protagonists with one focusing on stealth gameplay, being trained as a shinobi, while the other will be a samurai and will be better in combat.