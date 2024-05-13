27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
- Advertisement -

Assassin’s Creed Shadows trailer release date announced

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Ubisoft, the publisher of Assassin’s Creed, has announced the trailer release date of the upcoming title.

The highly-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Codenamed Red also got an official title “Assassin’s Creed Shadows,” which will be revealed on May 15.

Ubisoft in a post on X revealed that the game’s “Official Cinematic World Premiere Trailer” will be released on 15 May, at 9am PT.

While the game’s publisher has not revealed many details regarding the game, it is known that it will take place in Feudal Japan.

The game will follow two protagonists with one focusing on stealth gameplay, being trained as a shinobi, while the other will be a samurai and will be better in combat.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.