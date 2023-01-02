Assemblies will be dissolved whenever Imran Khan wants, says Sibtain

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan Monday said the assemblies will be dissolved whenever Imran Khan want, ARY News reported.

While refuting reports about non-dissoluton of assemblies, speaker said that Imran Khan didn’t talk about it, neither he intends it.

“The assemblies will definitely be dissolved and will address constitutional and legal complications in this respect,” Sibtain Khan said.

Talking on the number of members speaker said, “we have required numbers and if someone intends to keep the MPAs in hiding, they won’t be able to do so.”

The PTI and its key ally PML-Q have difference of opinion over the political strategy with regard to dissolution of the assemblies. The two parties continued backdoor talks to decide matters pertaining to the dissolution of the assemblies.

Sources earlier told ARY News that PTI and PML-Q central leaders held several meetings to discuss the future strategy and the dissolution of the assemblies, especially the Punjab Assembly where Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s PML-Q sharing power with the PTI.

PML-Q leaders have demanded seat adjustments in 30 constituencies of Punjab with Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Comments