Assets beyond means: NAB initiates inquiry against Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an inquiry against former prime minister Imran Khan’s aide Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar for allegedly owning assets beyond his means, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to sources, the accountability watchdog has initiated an inquiry against the former premier’s adviser and summoned him on October 21.

Sources told ARY News that the NAB has issued a call-up notice to Shahzad Akbar and directed him to appear before watchdog’s Lahore office on October 21. ARY News has acquired the call-up notice issued to former premier’s aide.

Earlier in August, the federal cabinet approved the placement of 10 names including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahzad Akbar on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Akbar and Barrister Ziaul Mustafa Nasim were among 10 persons who were placed on the ECL by the federal cabinet, whereas, the government approved striking off 22 names from the no-fly-list.

