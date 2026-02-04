Assi trailer out: Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti impress in dark drama

The official trailer for Assi has finally been released, and the captivating performances of Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti have left fans utterly thrilled. Viewers are also giving director Anubhav Sinha significant recognition for his upcoming investigative drama, which tackles a difficult and sensitive subject. Inspired by the grim reality of sexual assault cases and the grueling legal battles victims face, the film marks the third collaboration between Pannu and Sinha, who previously worked together on the acclaimed social dramas Mulk and Thappad.

Following in the footsteps of hard-hitting films like Article 15 and Bheed, this new project is expected to leave a lasting impression on audiences. Taapsee Pannu plays the titular character, Assi, a relentless lawyer who challenges the legal system to secure justice for her client. The trailer’s intense plot and powerhouse acting have already won widespread accolades from online users, with many praising the dramatic and gloomy atmosphere. One admirer noted that the background music alone suggests the film is on a completely different level, while others have already labeled it a “national-level movie” and a potential Oscar contender.

The film’s strong ensemble cast has also received significant praise for their acting skills. Fans have expressed that the combination of Pannu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Anubhav Sinha is enough reason to watch, noting that the presence of veterans like Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa is bound to give audiences goosebumps. Many viewers have shared that the trailer highlights a harsh reality regarding justice and accountability that society simply cannot ignore. Assi is scheduled to debut in theaters on February 20.