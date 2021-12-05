AC Jhang shot dead over ‘sewerage line dispute’

CHINIOT: Assistant Commissioner of Jhang Imran Jaffer was gunned down allegedly by his cousins over a ‘sewerage line dispute’ on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Police said that AC Jhang Imran Jaffer was killed in a gun attack. Police added that there was a dispute over the sewerage line between Imran Jaffer and his paternal cousins.

The assistant commissioner was allegedly gunned down by his cousins including Sohail.

Following the firing incident, the district police officer (DPO) rushed to the crime scene. He also visited Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Bhawana besides inspecting the crime scene.

He expressed condolence to the family of slain Imran Jaffer and assured them of strict action against the culprits.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the inspector general (IG) besides ordering to immediately arrest the accused.

