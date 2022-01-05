Assistant director KDA gets bail in power abuse case

KARACHI: Anti-corruption court on Wednesday granted bail to Assistant Director Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Atif Ali in power abuse case.

The court granted bail to Atif Ali against submission of Rs100,000 surety bond. The KDA official has been directed to cooperate with the anti-corruption officials regarding ongoing investigation.

Atif along with DG KDA Asif Memon was arrested by the ACE team, last weak over corruption charges.

Sources had said that corruption-related complaints were received against both officers. Anti-corruption officials had said that both the officers would be grilled regarding the charges of corruption.

It is to be noted that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Deputy Director, Ghulam Abbas Memon was removed from the post for arresting Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Asif Ali Memon over corruption charges.

As per the notification, Deputy Director ACE Karachi East Zone Ghulam Abbas Memon was suspended from the post while Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Sukkur Ahmed Ali Sheikh has been appointed as new deputy director Karachi East.

