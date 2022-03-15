Asteroid, 10ft in size, hits earth near Iceland coast

An Asteroid, 10ft in width, struck Earth near Iceland. The asteroid was discovered by astronomers just two hours before it hit the earth.

Impact! When 2022 EB5 struck the Earth north of Iceland this morning, it became the 5th asteroid to be discovered prior to impacting Earth. pic.twitter.com/kYsQ40uuFq — Tony Dunn (@tony873004) March 12, 2022



A small space rock, named 2022 EB5 hit earth last Friday, just two hours after it was discovered by astronomers. It is believed to be mostly burnt up in earth’s atmosphere, and very little of it is reported to land in the sea near Iceland.

Accroding to astromomers, considering the size of the rock, even if the Asteroid had hit the surface of the earth, it would not have done much damage.

Some people have reported seeing a flahs of ligth and hearing a boom at the time the 2022 EB5 entered the earth’s atmosphere at a speed of nearly 11 miles per second. No reamins of the asteroid have yet been found by the International Meteor Organization.

The 2022 EB5 is the fifth space rock to be discovered before hitting the earth.

The last notable asteroid impact was wintessed in Chelyabinsk Russia in 2013, when an object around 60ft in size blasted over the city.

