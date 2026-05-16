Aston Villa humble Liverpool to secure Champions League qualification

Aston Villa secured Champions League football with a 4-2 win over Liverpool on Friday that leaves the Reds still at risk of missing out on Europe’s elite competition next season.

Ollie Watkins struck twice as Villa boss Unai Emery was rewarded for naming a strong side just days before the Europa League final.

“Champions League, this is something amazing,” said Emery. “To compete in both competitions and being consistent is not easy. We had a fantastic season in the Premier League and I am so proud.”

Liverpool slip to fifth and remain just four points ahead of Bournemouth, who have two games remaining.

Even if the Reds do limp over the line to Champions League qualification, the manner of another dismal defeat raised fresh questions over Arne Slot’s future.

The Liverpool boss has remained confident he will be in charge next season despite a desperately disappointing title defence.

“It’s not about me, it’s about us being disappointed with the result. I spoke yesterday on it and that’s enough,” said Slot when asked again about the rising calls for him to be dismissed.

“Our focus is on the Brentford game and making sure we earn the support of the fans by starting the game aggressive and well.

“The culmination of the fan support and a good performance will lead us to what we want to achieve and that is qualifying for the Champions League.”

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Slot was again hampered by a lengthy injury list with Alisson Becker, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike absent, while Florian Wirtz and Mohamed Salah were only fit enough to come off the bench.

But Liverpool collapsed alarmingly in the second half just when they had got back into the game thanks to Virgil van Dijk’s equaliser.

Emery learned his lesson after a second string side were booed off and beaten by struggling Tottenham ahead of Villa’s Europa League semi-final, second leg against Nottingham Forest.

The Spaniard named what many expect to be his starting line-up for Wednesday’s final against Freiburg in Istanbul as Villa aim to win a major trophy for the first time in 30 years.

A brilliantly worked short corner routine teed up Morgan Rogers to curl in the opening goal four minutes before half-time.

Liverpool responded after the break as Van Dijk headed in from Dominik Szoboszlai’s free-kick.

Moments later the visitors were inches away from taking the lead when Rio Ngumoha rattled the inside of the post.

But momentum swung back decisively in Villa’s favour when Szoboszlai slipped deep inside his own half to allow Rogers to cross for Watkins to tap in.

Wave upon wave of Villa attack then raged towards the Liverpool goal.

Emi Buendia’s curling effort then came back off the crossbar

Liverpool failed to clear the resulting corner and Watkins pounced for his second goal despite a fine double save from Giorgi Mamardashvili to deny Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres.

A sensational strike from captain John McGinn that found the top corner rounded off a night to remember for Villa as they are set for just a second season in Europe’s top competition since 1982/83.

Van Dijk nodded in another consolation in stoppage time for Liverpool.

But should Bournemouth shock Manchester City on Tuesday, Liverpool face the prospect of a nervy final day at home to Brentford to ensure they do not miss out on the Champions League.