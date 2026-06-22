Aston Villa to visit Jakarta as part of Asia pre-season tour

Premier League side Aston Villa will visit Jakarta for a friendly match in August as part of the Asian leg of their pre-season tour, local organiser and club statements said Monday.

Villa will face an Indonesian all-star side at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium in the Southeast Asian nation’s capital on August 1, before heading to Thailand for a match against BG Pathum United FC on August 4, the club said.

The pre-season tour also includes a match against Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich in Hong Kong on August 7 for the inaugural Audi Football Summit, the club statement added.

Manager Unai Emery’s men will start their pre-season schedule against English side Walsall on July 21, while they will also face Bundesliga team Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany on August 15, before the start of the new top flight season.

Ahmad Satrio, the head of marketing communication of Sound Rhythm, said the local promoter was “proud” to be able to bring the Europa League holders to Jakarta.

“Aston Villa’s achievements this season have made them one of the most exciting and talked-about clubs in European football, Ahmad said in a statement on Monday.

“We believe Indonesian football fans deserve the opportunity to experience that excitement directly.”

The English club finished fourth in the Premier League last season, which bring qualification for the Champions League. The club also won the Europa League final, its first trophy in 30 years.