Aston Villa's Historic Istanbul Win Sparks Prince William Frenzy

The Prince of Wales sent royal watchers and football enthusiasts into a frenzy after being spotted wildly celebrating Aston Villa’s monumental victory in Istanbul, Turkey.

The 43-year-old future King joined thousands of dedicated Villa supporters at Besiktas Park on Wednesday night to witness the Birmingham-based squad take on German side SC Freiburg in the highly anticipated Europa League final. The high-stakes match marked Aston Villa’s first European final in 44 years, making it an unmissable event for the prominent royal fan.

From Tense Royal to Ecstatic Supporter:

While Prince William appeared noticeably anxious and tense in the stands as the high-pressure game kicked off, his nerves quickly gave way to pure elation. As Aston Villa dominated the pitch—ultimately scoring three goals to secure the European silverware—the heir to the throne was seen beaming from ear to ear.

Prince William is the ultimate Aston Villa fan, and that makes him the coolest prince. Look at this excitement! pic.twitter.com/jjt3RwpcsR — Team Golden Goddess (@DancingInfinit1) May 20, 2026

Abandoning traditional royal composure for genuine fan excitement, William was photographed jumping to his feet, fist-pumping the air, and high-fiving fellow spectators around him as each goal hit the back of the net. Social media erupted with praise for his unfiltered reactions, with one fan declaring:

“Prince William is the ultimate Aston Villa fan, and that makes him the coolest prince. Look at this excitement!”

A Solo Royal Outing:

Though Prince William frequently brings his eldest son, 12-year-old Prince George, to Villa Park for domestic matches, the young prince did not make the trip to Turkey. Because the historic final took place on a Wednesday evening, George remained home in the UK ahead of a regular school day.

However, it is understood that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and the Princess of Wales closely followed the action from home, cheering on William’s beloved team from afar.

A Lifelong AllegiancePrior to the match, Prince William had subtly confirmed his travel plans during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, where he mentioned to comedian Matt Lucas that he wouldn’t miss the final for the world. William’s deep-rooted passion for Aston Villa dates back to his schoolboy days. The Prince has previously revealed that he intentionally chose to support Villa to avoid the predictable path of cheering for elite, mainstream clubs, preferring a team that offered a true emotional rollercoaster. Following the final whistle in Istanbul, that lifelong loyalty paid off in spectacular fashion, cementing his status among the fanbase as one of their own.