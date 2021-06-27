Astra Zeneca, CanSino out of stock at Karachi vaccination centre

KARACHI: As Covid vaccination continues at the Karachi’s Expo Centre, the vaccines of Astra Zeneca and Cansino have been reported out of stock, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the doses of Astra Zeneca and single-dose Chinese vaccine, Cansino, have been reported to be out of stock at the Expo Centre.

The citizens visiting the centre are receiving first and second doses of Sinovac while the second jab of Sinopharm was also administered to those coming to the biggest inoculation facility in the city.

Moreover, it has further been conveyed that the quota of Pfizer vaccine was available at Dow University Ojha campus and those who fall under the guidelines issued by the federal government could receive its jab from there.

It is pertinent to mention here that the vaccination process in Karachi was halted after a shortage in vaccine supply, however, it resumed on June 21 after a special flight of PIA carrying 1.55 million doses of vaccine from China landed at Islamabad airport.

According to a report, inoculation of citizens has been resumed at the city’s most corona vaccination centres after supply of vaccine stocks.

The process of vaccination was resumed at Karachi’s Khaliq Dina Hall, a major vaccination centre in the port city.