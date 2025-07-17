Astronomer CEO Andy Byron described Kristin Cabot as ‘Exceptional’

An earlier post from Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has resurfaced online after his appearance with Kristin Cabot went viral on Thursday.

Byron, CEO of the software development firm, and his HR head, Kristin Cabot, were in attendance at Coldplay’s Wednesday night concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston.

However, their outing took a disastrous turn when they were captured getting too close during the concert.

The incident happened when Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin decided to use the classic kiss cam.

After capturing a few couples, the camera turned towards Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot.

The Astronomer CEO was seen having his arms wrapped around Byron.

As soon as they realised they were being recorded on Coldplay’s kiss cam, the duo panicked and Andy Byron let go immediately.

As he ducked behind a barrier, Kristin Cabot buried her face in her hands.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin seemed to have worsened the situation with his spontaneous comments on their reactions.

“Oh what either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy”, he said from the stage as the crowd burst into laughter.

Fans were quick to search the internet about their professional and personal lives, as some maintained that the Astronomer CEO was married to another woman.

A fan discovered a press release released by the company detailing the professional expertise of Kristin Cabot.

According to a press release, Cabot has a “proven track record of preserving and enriching company culture at organisations experiencing rapid growth.”

At the time of her hiring, Andy Byron reportedly commended her “exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory.”