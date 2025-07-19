Astronomer puts CEO Andy Byron on leave after Kristin Cabot scandal

New York-based tech company Astronomer has placed its CEO, Andy Byron, on leave after he was caught in a controversial moment with the company’s HR head, Kristin Cabot, at a recent Coldplay concert.

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Controversy-All You Need to Know

For the unversed, the scandalous extramarital romance of Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byron, with its Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, unfolded during a recent Coldplay concert at the Gillette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 16, when the two were caught red-handed on the band’s frontman Chris Martin’s ‘kiss cam’, in an intimate embrace.

In a flash response to being seen by the entire stadium, Byron quickly ducked behind a barrier, while a visibly embarrassed Cabot covered her face with her hands. “Oh, what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” Martin further pointed out in the clip, which has since gone viral across social media.

Following the controversy, the company has now launched an investigation against CEO Byron and HR head Cabot, and has put the former on leave for the time being.

As per the company’s spokesperson, co-founder Pete DeJoy will lead Astronomer as an interim CEO during this period.

In a statement shared with a foreign publication, a spokesperson confirmed, “Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO, given Andy Byron has been placed on leave. We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days.”

