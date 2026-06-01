At 92, Frankie Valli Hits Pause on Four Seasons Farewell Tour to Put Health First

After more than six decades of defining pop with his unmistakable falsetto, Frankie Valli is stepping off the stage — at least for now. The Four Seasons frontman, 92, announced Friday that he’s canceling the remaining 2026 dates of his “Last Encores” farewell tour to focus on his health.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health,” Valli wrote on social media. “I’m looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon. Thank you for all your good wishes.”

An Abrupt End to a Long Goodbye

Valli launched the extended farewell tour in October 2023, billing it as a final victory lap for one of rock’s most enduring acts. Shows originally slated for April 2026 had already been rescheduled to summer and fall. Now, all eight remaining performances — from Scottsdale, Arizona, to Detroit — have been called off entirely.

The news sparked an outpouring of support from fans. “No need to apologize. You’ve given us some of the greatest songs ever written. Take care of yourself,” one follower commented on Instagram. Another wrote, “I am so glad that you are taking time to take care of yourself, wishing you and your wife some relaxation and some quiet time.”

A Legacy That Spans Generations

Valli is the only original member still performing with the Four Seasons, the group that shaped the sound of the 1960s with hits like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What a Night).”

The band has sold 100 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. Valli also built a successful solo career and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2026.

Known for keeping a relentless touring schedule well into his 90s, Valli has faced fan concern before. In 2024, he addressed videos from performances that worried followers: “I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do… I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force and the show still rocks.”

Door Left Open for an Encore

Despite canceling the rest of the year, Valli didn’t call it a retirement. “I’m looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon,” he said, leaving the door open for future performances.

For now, the man whose voice helped define an era is taking a well-earned rest. After 100 million records, a Broadway phenomenon with Jersey Boys, and a touring career that outlasted most of his peers, even legends know when to step back and heal.