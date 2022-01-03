‘At a turning point in my life’: Hadiqa Kiani on being ‘alone’

Pakistan’s versatile actor and singer, Hadiqa Kiani in her recent interaction with a local publication described the current phase of life to be a ‘turning point’, as she mentioned: “At this turning point in my life, I feel alone”.

Kiani in a recent interview further talked about life struggles, new music, upcoming acting projects, and struggles with ageism.

Being unapologetic about her journey, with the elevating musical graph earlier, and now her progress towards acting, the award-winning singer expressed, “I am at a turning point in my life. This is my journey and I am not apologetic about it”.

“Whatever choices I made in life, whether they were related to music or life, they are what define me. The mistakes, the failures, whatever success, whatever turmoil I went through. The heartbreaks, the divorces, the adoption of my child, life-threatening situations, my mother’s paralysis diagnosis. I have faced all of this, but at this turning point in my life, I feel alone because I am alone now. I want to make new music, which I have done recently. This new music isn’t for the viewers or the listeners. It is for myself”, she further elaborated her response at length.

Acknowledging her love and honesty for all forms of art, the 47-year-old artist stated, “I have been conditioned since I was a child to be told what to do. Music, and then, by extension, acting, were the only things that were pure and truly mine”.

Addressing to the ageism struggles in the showbiz industry, the ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ winner announced that people around used to tell that she had achieved everything possible and should be satisfied with that, “If you tell yourself you’ve seen and done it all, you’re as good as dead”, she added.

Discussing the adoption of Naaday Ali, her son whom she adopted through the Edhi Foundation following the 2005 earthquake, Hadiqa said, ” In July 2005, I told my sister I wanted to adopt a boy. Naaday Ali. I even knew the name with full clarity”.

“I had been through my first divorce. The script had already been written by God. He gave me [my son] as a gift and blessing”, she added, “If you don’t have that motherly feeling, you won’t have it for your biological child either. It becomes a matter of necessity”.

