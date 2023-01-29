At least 10 children killed after boat capsizes in Kohat’s Tanda Dam

KOHAT: At least 10 children students drowned after a boat carrying 25 madrasa students capsized in Tanda Dam of Kohat district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The children, mostly aged between 8 to 10 years, belonged to a religious seminary and had come to the Kohat Dam for recreation.

The rescue teams rescued 17 kids and shifted them to a hospital, while the search for the other missing students was underway.

Of the 17 kids, 10 died in hospital while the condition of seven children is said to be critical, according to hospital administration.

A special diving team has also been dispatched from Peshawar for the rescue operation.

