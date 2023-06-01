31.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Advertisement -

At least 10 injured after train derails near Faisalabad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

FAISALABAD: At least 10 people were injured when a bogie of Mianwali Express derailed near Faisalabad on Wednesday night, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistan Railways sources, the unfortunate mishap occurred in Chak Jhumra, a town located near Faisalabad, during the train’s journey from Lahore to Mianwali.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

According to reliable sources within Pakistan Railways, the accident was attributed to the deteriorated condition of the railway track, which had been adversely affected by heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, railways authorities have launched rescue operations to restore the track.

In a similar incident reported on May 23, a bogie of Shalimar Express derailed from the tracks near Rohri Railway Station in the Sindh province.

According to details, a bogie of Shalimar Express derailed from the tracks near Rohri Railway Station.

The railway administration has stated that before reaching Rohri Station, bogie number 5 derailed near the outer signal due to which the up-track was blocked.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.