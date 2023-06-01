At least 10 injured after train derails near Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: At least 10 people were injured when a bogie of Mianwali Express derailed near Faisalabad on Wednesday night, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistan Railways sources, the unfortunate mishap occurred in Chak Jhumra, a town located near Faisalabad, during the train’s journey from Lahore to Mianwali.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

According to reliable sources within Pakistan Railways, the accident was attributed to the deteriorated condition of the railway track, which had been adversely affected by heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, railways authorities have launched rescue operations to restore the track.

In a similar incident reported on May 23, a bogie of Shalimar Express derailed from the tracks near Rohri Railway Station in the Sindh province.

According to details, a bogie of Shalimar Express derailed from the tracks near Rohri Railway Station.

The railway administration has stated that before reaching Rohri Station, bogie number 5 derailed near the outer signal due to which the up-track was blocked.