At least 11 killed in DI Khan road accident

DI KHAN: At least 11 people including six women and four children were killed and 33 others sustained injuries in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) road accident, ARY News reported on Monday.

The incident took place near Shamba Zarand area adjacent to Mughal Kot when a truck collided with a tractor trolley, rescue sources said.

After being informed, the rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured and deceased to Drazanda hospital for treatment and autopsies respectively.

President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed grief at the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident in Dera Ismail Khan.

The President prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

